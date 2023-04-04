Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Trendy Multiframe - Original - Poster image

Trendy Multiframe

00:26 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Memphis
Title sequence
Intro
Logo animation
Bold
782exports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, Memphis-style multiframe opener. This energetic promo combines a vibrant grid layout, split-screen media, and kinetic typography to spotlight your brand. Customize colors, swap in your photos or videos, and finish strong with a clean logo end card. Ideal for fast-paced promos, announcements, brand intros, or highlights, it keeps attention with playful tiles, dynamic reveals, and modern flat design. Perfect for social, ads, and YouTube intros when you need impact in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us