Trendy Multiframe

Make your message pop with a bold, Memphis-style multiframe opener. This energetic promo combines a vibrant grid layout, split-screen media, and kinetic typography to spotlight your brand. Customize colors, swap in your photos or videos, and finish strong with a clean logo end card. Ideal for fast-paced promos, announcements, brand intros, or highlights, it keeps attention with playful tiles, dynamic reveals, and modern flat design. Perfect for social, ads, and YouTube intros when you need impact in seconds.