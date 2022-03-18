Trendy Multiframe Media Opener Slideshow

Launch your next video with a dynamic multiframe opener built for speed and style. This modern slideshow blends split-screen grids, bold titles, sleek line wipes and radial transitions, all wrapped in cinematic light leaks and subtle film grain. It’s perfect for promos, intros, demo reels, fashion edits and social posts. Drop in your media, tweak colors and fonts, and finish with a clean logo end card. The layout’s smart multi-panel rhythm keeps attention high while staying minimal and polished.