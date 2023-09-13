Trendy Opener
00:26 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
9.7Kexports
Launch your content with a bold, modern opener. This energetic template blends kinetic typography, glitch-style slice transitions, light-leak gradients and sleek rounded title cards over full-screen media. Centered headlines, dotted accents and sliding color panels create a stylish rhythm that suits promos, portfolios, event teasers and brand intros. Customize text, colors and media to match your identity, then finish with a clean logo scene. Perfect for social campaigns, YouTube openers and highlight reels when you need a polished, contemporary look that grabs attention fast.
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