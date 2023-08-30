Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Trendy Opener Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Trendy Opener Slideshow

00:32 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 35 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Minimal
Slideshow
Intro
16Kexports
rating
Build a slick, modern promo with bold typography, rhythmic stomp cuts and stylish split-screen grids. This minimal opener showcases your visuals with sliding panels, letterbox framing and clean transitions, then lands on a professional logo screen. Ideal for brand intros, ads, trailers and quick highlight reels, it keeps attention with confident pacing and clear, readable titles. Customize colors, font, media and messaging to match any identity and export in high quality. A versatile, elegant choice when you need impact fast.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us