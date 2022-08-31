Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Media Opener Dynamic Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Urban Media Opener Dynamic Slideshow

00:22 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 32 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Stomp style
Promo
Glitch
Bold
2.1Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a high-energy urban opener built on glitch aesthetics and stomp pacing. This template blends bold kinetic typography with warped grids, scanlines, dot patterns and fluid line textures for a modern, gritty vibe. Seamlessly showcase multiple media shots with fast transitions, stacked text and stylish title bars, then finish on a clean logo reveal. Ideal for promos, teasers, fashion or sports reels, showreels and social campaigns. Customize colors, text, and media to match your brand and render a striking, on-trend opener in minutes.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us