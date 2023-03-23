Urban Media Slideshow
00:20 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 1 image · 28 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
5.4Kexports
Build a bold, modern promo with this urban slideshow packed with kinetic typography, gritty textures, and seamless transitions. Strong headlines, stacked text, and brush-stroke highlights drive attention while light leaks and scratch overlays add attitude. Flexible media scenes, split panels, and grid layouts keep momentum, ending on a clean logo lockup. Perfect for brand teasers, event highlights, lifestyle reels, or product showcases that demand high energy and a street-smart edge. Just add your footage and headlines to craft an eye-catching edit that feels fresh, fast, and ready to share.
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of Balalaika