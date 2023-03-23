Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Media Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Urban Media Slideshow

00:20 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 1 image · 28 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Bold
Promo
Slideshow
Urban
Title sequence
5.4Kexports
rating
Build a bold, modern promo with this urban slideshow packed with kinetic typography, gritty textures, and seamless transitions. Strong headlines, stacked text, and brush-stroke highlights drive attention while light leaks and scratch overlays add attitude. Flexible media scenes, split panels, and grid layouts keep momentum, ending on a clean logo lockup. Perfect for brand teasers, event highlights, lifestyle reels, or product showcases that demand high energy and a street-smart edge. Just add your footage and headlines to craft an eye-catching edit that feels fresh, fast, and ready to share.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us