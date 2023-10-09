Slideshow for my birthday party
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Wedding Romantic Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Wedding Romantic Slideshow

00:58 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 46 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Elegant
Photo print
Light leak
Minimal
5.9Kexports
rating
Transform your favorite moments into a refined, romantic slideshow. This elegant multi-frame design showcases photos as printed portraits, layered in a flowing collage with soft light leaks, subtle film dust, and smooth, gentle transitions. Clean typography and a calm, minimal backdrop keep the focus on your story, while color controls let you dial in warm or cool moods. Add captions, drop in your images, and finish with a tasteful logo outro. Ideal for weddings, anniversaries, family highlights, and timeless keepsakes.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
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Motion Graphics
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Design Community
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