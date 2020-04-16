Album Cover Viz
Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts
88.6Kexports
Showcase your audio with a refined, minimal visualizer. This design centres a clean card UI featuring your album artwork, track details, a responsive audio spectrum and a clear progress bar with timer. Customize colors, fonts and background styling to match your brand, then export a polished video ready for release. Ideal for single drops, EP teasers, mixes or podcast episodes, it keeps the focus on your sound while delivering a modern, elegant presentation that looks great on social feeds and video platforms.
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