Album Cover Viz

Showcase your audio with a refined, minimal visualizer. This design centres a clean card UI featuring your album artwork, track details, a responsive audio spectrum and a clear progress bar with timer. Customize colors, fonts and background styling to match your brand, then export a polished video ready for release. Ideal for single drops, EP teasers, mixes or podcast episodes, it keeps the focus on your sound while delivering a modern, elegant presentation that looks great on social feeds and video platforms.