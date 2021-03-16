Angled Beat VIz

Showcase your music with a cyberpunk-inspired audio visualizer. This design features a reactive waveform line, cover art, artist and track info, plus a progress timer—all glowing against a dark 3D grid. Beat-synced lens flares, vertical light rays and subtle particles add energy and depth. Easily tailor colors, density and spectrum styling to match any genre or brand. Ideal for singles, albums, DJ sets and channel visuals, it delivers eye-catching motion and crystal-clear metadata so your audience feels every beat.