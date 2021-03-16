Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Angled Beat VIz - Original - Poster image

Angled Beat VIz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Cyberpunk
Glow
110Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a cyberpunk-inspired audio visualizer. This design features a reactive waveform line, cover art, artist and track info, plus a progress timer—all glowing against a dark 3D grid. Beat-synced lens flares, vertical light rays and subtle particles add energy and depth. Easily tailor colors, density and spectrum styling to match any genre or brand. Ideal for singles, albums, DJ sets and channel visuals, it delivers eye-catching motion and crystal-clear metadata so your audience feels every beat.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us