Aurora Viz

Elevate your audio with a sleek, aurora-inspired music visualizer. This design features a beat‑reactive audio spectrum, flowing light rays, sparkling particles, album art, and a time readout—all tuned to your track. Adjust colors, spectrum detail, intensity, and more, or add a tinted background cover for brand consistency. Perfect for singles, mixes, and livestreams, it delivers a modern, atmospheric look that fits any genre. Make your music feel alive and share-ready in minutes.