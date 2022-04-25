Blurred Vision Viz

Create polished music videos in minutes with this minimalist audio visualizer. A smooth linear spectrum reacts to your track while a clean info panel showcases artist, song title, cover art and an optional logo. Customize spectrum colors and blur, choose timer styles, and fine‑tune beat sensitivity. Add your own background media with tint and glow for an on‑brand look. Perfect for releases, teasers and channel uploads, this modern design stays out of the way and lets your music shine.