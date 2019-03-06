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Bouncer - Original - Poster image

Bouncer

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Circle shape
4.7Kexports
rating
Create a sleek brand moment in seconds. This minimal logo animation uses three bouncing dots that collapse into a refined circular badge, revealing your logo with a tasteful tagline below. It’s clean, elegant, and ideal for quick intros and outros. Customize background, shape, and logo colors to match your identity, and adjust the text for campaigns or channels. The centered, geometric design and subtle motion keep attention on your brand while feeling modern and professional.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us