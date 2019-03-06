Bouncer
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
4.7Kexports
Create a sleek brand moment in seconds. This minimal logo animation uses three bouncing dots that collapse into a refined circular badge, revealing your logo with a tasteful tagline below. It’s clean, elegant, and ideal for quick intros and outros. Customize background, shape, and logo colors to match your identity, and adjust the text for campaigns or channels. The centered, geometric design and subtle motion keep attention on your brand while feeling modern and professional.