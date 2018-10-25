Transform friendly chat bubbles into a polished brand moment. This minimal logo animation presents a short sequence of message boxes that glide into view, then transition into a centered logo with an optional tagline. Customize every detail—texts, colors, fonts and background gradient—to match your identity. The clean, modern design is perfect for intros, outros, video ads and corporate branding. Smooth motion and a focused, dark layout keep attention on your message and mark. Quick to edit and easy to deploy across social and YouTube content.