Christmas Magic

Created by bbpixel
7exports
24 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
5texts
1font
1audio
Create an ambiance of premium festivity with an animation that combines a starry night sky, magical aurora lights, and elegant golden typography. Your festive message emerges amidst shimmering particle formations, with customizable ornaments adding a personal touch. This template sets the tone for corporate greetings and seasonal promos with its uplifting atmosphere and polished motion design.
Similar templates
Best of bbpixel
By LimeStudio
27s
21
17
5
Construct your narrative visually with our Creative Promo Opener template. Designed to elevate sports, gaming, music, or fashion content, it’s perfect for YouTube intros, Instagram Stories, and TikTok highlights. Create a breathtaking video that captures attention instantly. Customize media, fonts and colors to match your brand and deliver high-quality content ready for the spotlight.
By bvp_pix
29s
21
30
13
Invoke the charm of yesteryear with this customizable Vintage Film Pulse slideshow template, infused with the warmth of retro pulse animation and timeless film textures. It's an ideal choice for creating slideshows with a classic cinema feel, complete with customization options like your logo, fonts, and color schemes. Whether you're sharing a personal journey or presenting a professional portfolio, your story will shine with an authentic vintage glow.
By motiondrum
19s
22
35
14
Introducing Magic Promo, a fusion of style and energy in a slideshow template. It's perfect for showcasing presentations, promotions, or events with pizzazz. Combine your images, videos, and text, select fonts and colors, and let the cool animations narrate your story. It's not just a slideshow; it's a vibrant journey through your memories and messages, ready for any platform.
By motionsparrow
15s
21
11
7
Capture the magic of cherished moments with our sweet and joyful Cute Christmas template. With hand-drawn Christmas stickers and cozy transitions, it's perfect for family greetings and holiday albums. This multipurpose slideshow is easy to customize with your photos, videos, and loving messages. It's ready to publish, ensuring your family's special memories command attention in any seasonal promotion or heartwarming invitation.
By MotionBank21
16s
4
4
15
Dive into the holiday cheer and create unforgettable, brand-centric greetings with our Partnership Magical Gifts template. Elegant gift boxes adorned with sparkling lights unfold to reveal your logos and tagline with enchanting flair. Customize with your brand colors and prepare to publish a video that wraps your message in the magic of the season perfect for promotions or personal greetings.
By PixBolt
30s
24
33
26
Bring your brand to life with our Minimalist SlideShow Promo. Ideal for on-brand storytelling, this template transforms your images, videos, and text into a professional and stylish presentation. Customize with your logo, tagline, and preferred colors to create a sleek, personalized video that shares your company values or showcases your products. Ready to wow your audience? Dive in and captivate with ease!
By milinkovic
28s
5
6
13
Set the stage for your brand's big moments with our Partnership Magical Gifts Unveil template. Your logos come to life amid the unwrapping of a gift, perfectly symbolizing celebration and expectation. This elegant reveal video, suited for any special announcement or launch, is fully customizable to match your branding with options for logos, tagline, text, fonts, and colors. Share your unique story and captivate your audience with a cinematic experience.
By Smaille
15s
2
3
14
Create a holiday masterpiece with our Merry Christmas Intro, where festive cheer meets elegance in a heartwarming reveal. Sparkling stars and golden particles light up your personalized message in a forest of holiday magic. Customize this video with your logo, preferred font and colors, to send a seasonal greeting that stands out. Let your brand be the guiding star in a holiday promotion that truly shines.
