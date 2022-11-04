Christmas & New Year Greeting Card

Bring holiday cheer to your audience with a playful, cartoon greeting card. This festive 2D animation features a decorated Christmas tree, jolly Santa, sparkly fireworks, and drifting snowflakes under a cozy night sky. Personalize the main headline and supporting message, fine-tune colors for lights, ornaments and backgrounds, and add your own brand voice in moments. Perfect for sending warm wishes to family, friends, clients, or followers, or for opening seasonal videos with a smile. Easy to customize and ready to share across socials, email, or in-store screens.