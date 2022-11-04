Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas & New Year Greeting Card - Original - Poster image

Christmas & New Year Greeting Card

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Cartoon
Christmas tree
Festive
2.6Kexports
rating
Bring holiday cheer to your audience with a playful, cartoon greeting card. This festive 2D animation features a decorated Christmas tree, jolly Santa, sparkly fireworks, and drifting snowflakes under a cozy night sky. Personalize the main headline and supporting message, fine-tune colors for lights, ornaments and backgrounds, and add your own brand voice in moments. Perfect for sending warm wishes to family, friends, clients, or followers, or for opening seasonal videos with a smile. Easy to customize and ready to share across socials, email, or in-store screens.
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us