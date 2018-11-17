Christmas Tree Greeting

Create a festive greeting that shines. This elegant Christmas logo animation builds a sparkling tree from swirling particles, crowns it with a firework burst, and reveals your brand with a glowing ring and falling snow. Ideal as an intro, outro, or standalone holiday greeting card, it’s fully customizable with editable colors, a logo placeholder, and a short wish line. The cinematic glow and atmospheric depth make it perfect for brands, creators, and agencies looking to send warm, wintry wishes with style.