Christmas Tree Greeting
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
35Kexports
Create a festive greeting that shines. This elegant Christmas logo animation builds a sparkling tree from swirling particles, crowns it with a firework burst, and reveals your brand with a glowing ring and falling snow. Ideal as an intro, outro, or standalone holiday greeting card, it’s fully customizable with editable colors, a logo placeholder, and a short wish line. The cinematic glow and atmospheric depth make it perfect for brands, creators, and agencies looking to send warm, wintry wishes with style.
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