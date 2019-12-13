Christmas Wishes
00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
32.5Kexports
Create an elegant seasonal greeting featuring golden titles, magical light rays and gentle falling snow. This festive template is perfect for Christmas and New Year messages, whether for family, friends or clients. Smooth, cinematic motion and bokeh ambience frame your headlines, culminating in a polished logo reveal with an optional tagline. Ideal as a greeting card, opener or branded holiday message, it’s easy to customize colors, text and logo for a premium winter look.
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