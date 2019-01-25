Clean and Simple Search

Show up exactly where your audience is looking with a clean, minimalist logo reveal inspired by a web search. A sleek search bar types your custom text, then transitions into your brand mark with subtle long shadows and tasteful flat design accents. Perfect for intros, outros, and website or digital marketing promos. Easily customize the search term, logo, tagline, fonts and colors to match your brand. Deliver a professional, elegant first impression without the clutter—fast to edit, crisp to watch, and ready to render in seconds.