Clean Flip Words

Create a polished opener that says more with less. This minimal logo animation presents three bold keywords in sequence using a smooth 3D flip, then lands on a refined logo reveal. Expect clean typography, glossy reflections, and a subtle lens flare for premium impact. You can toggle light or dark looks, personalize colors for each word, choose your font, and adjust stylistic accents like reflections and flare. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick branding bumpers where clarity and elegance matter.