Clean Podcast Viz
Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts
19.9Kexports
Turn your audio into a professional podcast visualizer. This clean, minimal template features a responsive waveform, modern media player with progress bar and timer, plus customizable colors, logo, cover artwork and text fields for episode titles and details. Perfect for sharing full episodes or teasers on video platforms, it keeps the focus on your content while reinforcing brand consistency. Set your palette, drop in artwork, and publish a polished podcast video in minutes—no complex editing required.
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