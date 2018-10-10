Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Rotating - Original - Poster image

Clean Rotating

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Elegant
8.8Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a crisp, minimal logo animation designed for polished intros and outros. A soft lens flare and subtle rotation guide the eye to your mark, while a clean centered layout keeps attention where it matters. Add a concise tagline beneath your logo for clarity. The smooth, elegant motion and refined lighting give this ident a professional finish that fits corporate, presentation, and promo use alike. Fast to customize and easy to brand, it’s an efficient way to give your content a premium opening or closing touch.
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TESTTT
by srlbalexandru
as promised :)
quick, clean & easy
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us