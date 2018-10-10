Clean Rotating

Present your brand with a crisp, minimal logo animation designed for polished intros and outros. A soft lens flare and subtle rotation guide the eye to your mark, while a clean centered layout keeps attention where it matters. Add a concise tagline beneath your logo for clarity. The smooth, elegant motion and refined lighting give this ident a professional finish that fits corporate, presentation, and promo use alike. Fast to customize and easy to brand, it’s an efficient way to give your content a premium opening or closing touch.