Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Rotating Shapes - Original - Poster image

Clean Rotating Shapes

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Geometric
Outro
16.8Kexports
rating
Create a polished brand moment in seconds with this minimalist logo animation. Rotating geometric shapes assemble your mark in a clean, elegant reveal with smooth, fluid motion. The centered layout keeps attention on your logo, while decorative accents and long shadows add depth to a flat design look. Ideal for intros and outros across any channel, it’s flexible and fast to customize—swap colors, update your logo, and edit the tagline to match your brand. A modern, geometric, high-impact logo reveal that stays simple, stylish, and professional.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us