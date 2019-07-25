Clean Rotating Shapes

Create a polished brand moment in seconds with this minimalist logo animation. Rotating geometric shapes assemble your mark in a clean, elegant reveal with smooth, fluid motion. The centered layout keeps attention on your logo, while decorative accents and long shadows add depth to a flat design look. Ideal for intros and outros across any channel, it’s flexible and fast to customize—swap colors, update your logo, and edit the tagline to match your brand. A modern, geometric, high-impact logo reveal that stays simple, stylish, and professional.