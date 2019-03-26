Clean Shapes

Make a polished first impression with a clean, minimalist 3D logo reveal. Geometric shapes rotate and align to present your mark on a glossy, reflective floor, accented by subtle flare and soft gradients. The composition is centered, symmetrical, and elegant, ideal for professional intros and outros. Customize your logo treatment, choose shape styling, and add a concise tagline to complete the look. Smooth, fluid motion and modern aesthetics make this template versatile for brands seeking clarity and confidence in their openings and endings.