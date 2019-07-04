Collision
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
10.4Kexports
Launch your brand with a cinematic impact. This sci‑fi logo animation opens on a starfield, builds tension with lens flares and light rays, then detonates into an energetic shockwave that reveals your logo and tagline. Ideal for intros, outros, trailers and promos, it blends particles, glow and radial streaks for a high-end film look. Easily customize logo, tagline, colors for explosion, rays and flares, toggle stars and cinematic black bars, and add a logo reflection for extra polish. Deliver a bold, futuristic identity sting that works across channels and instantly grabs attention.
Reviews (5)
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by kvbjjanzen
kingvegito
helping my friends with intro's, works easy and fast
by skingery314
great intro video
this is an excellent intro creator. i highly recommend it. easy to use, quick renderings, reasonable price.
by d.i.rc
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perfect! no problems
by eraxtyle
liquid awesomeness
videobolt opens your imagination to a different level. love it.
by BDBossMovement
powerful
i love the openers which present power like this one, for instance great job!