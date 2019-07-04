Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Collision - Original - Poster image

Collision

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
Explosion
Outro
10.4Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a cinematic impact. This sci‑fi logo animation opens on a starfield, builds tension with lens flares and light rays, then detonates into an energetic shockwave that reveals your logo and tagline. Ideal for intros, outros, trailers and promos, it blends particles, glow and radial streaks for a high-end film look. Easily customize logo, tagline, colors for explosion, rays and flares, toggle stars and cinematic black bars, and add a logo reflection for extra polish. Deliver a bold, futuristic identity sting that works across channels and instantly grabs attention.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us