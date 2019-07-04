Launch your brand with a cinematic impact. This sci‑fi logo animation opens on a starfield, builds tension with lens flares and light rays, then detonates into an energetic shockwave that reveals your logo and tagline. Ideal for intros, outros, trailers and promos, it blends particles, glow and radial streaks for a high-end film look. Easily customize logo, tagline, colors for explosion, rays and flares, toggle stars and cinematic black bars, and add a logo reflection for extra polish. Deliver a bold, futuristic identity sting that works across channels and instantly grabs attention.