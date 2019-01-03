Color Lines
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
27.5Kexports
Bring your brand to life with an energetic logo animation built from glowing light trails. This cinematic, futuristic ident swirls luminous ribbons around your mark before landing on a clean centered logo and tagline. Customize trail colors, background and accents to match your branding. Ideal as a punchy intro or bold outro for gaming, streaming, and marketing content. With smooth, fluid animation, bokeh particles and tasteful flares, it delivers a sleek, modern finish that stands out in any video.
Reviews (1)
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by mark.cavallo
mrcavallo youtube opener
love this site - theme are really professional and easy to customise. would be nice to have a few more options - such as adding lines even moving some of the elements around - but for the price - can't complain.