Color Lines

Bring your brand to life with an energetic logo animation built from glowing light trails. This cinematic, futuristic ident swirls luminous ribbons around your mark before landing on a clean centered logo and tagline. Customize trail colors, background and accents to match your branding. Ideal as a punchy intro or bold outro for gaming, streaming, and marketing content. With smooth, fluid animation, bokeh particles and tasteful flares, it delivers a sleek, modern finish that stands out in any video.