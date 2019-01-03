Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Color Lines - Original - Poster image

Color Lines

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Light trails
27.5Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with an energetic logo animation built from glowing light trails. This cinematic, futuristic ident swirls luminous ribbons around your mark before landing on a clean centered logo and tagline. Customize trail colors, background and accents to match your branding. Ideal as a punchy intro or bold outro for gaming, streaming, and marketing content. With smooth, fluid animation, bokeh particles and tasteful flares, it delivers a sleek, modern finish that stands out in any video.
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mrcavallo Opening
by mark.cavallo
mrcavallo youtube opener
love this site - theme are really professional and easy to customise. would be nice to have a few more options - such as adding lines even moving some of the elements around - but for the price - can't complain.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us