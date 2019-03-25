Contour Extrude
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.9Kexports
Showcase your brand with a clean, minimalist 3D logo reveal. The design sketches your contours first, then assembles extruded segments into a refined mark over a blueprint-style grid. Long shadows add depth while a customizable tagline completes the scene. Adjust colors, toggle the grid, and fine-tune the look to match your identity. Ideal for professional intros and outros, this template delivers precision, clarity, and modern polish in seconds.
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