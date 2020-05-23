Cover Stage Viz

Elevate your releases with a minimalist, audio‑reactive visualizer built around your album cover. A circular spectrum and pulsing neon floor create a modern 3D stage, while clean titles and progress indicators keep viewers engaged. Perfect for singles, beat videos, and channel uploads, it adapts to any track and lets you customize colors, spectrum mode, and subtle reflections. The dark backdrop and glowing ring put the focus on your sound and artwork, producing a polished, professional look in seconds.