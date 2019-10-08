Designer
00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
13.2Kexports
Show your brand taking shape with a clean, design‑tool inspired logo reveal. This minimal, flat design animation features a grid backdrop, color swatches, cursor clicks and a typed tagline, ending on a polished logo with subtle reflection. Ideal for intros and outros for agencies, freelancers, and corporate brands. Customize your logo, colors and text in minutes to produce a professional, modern ident that fits any channel or presentation.
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