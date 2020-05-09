Create a powerful, cinematic identity with a logo reveal that erupts into particles and fades to a clean tagline. This dark, energetic animation pairs dramatic lens flares with a compelling disintegration effect for maximum impact. Ideal as an intro or outro, it sets a premium, modern tone for brands, trailers, and channels. Easily customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your style, then export a sleek, professional result ready for any platform.