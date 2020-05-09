Disintegration
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
737exports
Create a powerful, cinematic identity with a logo reveal that erupts into particles and fades to a clean tagline. This dark, energetic animation pairs dramatic lens flares with a compelling disintegration effect for maximum impact. Ideal as an intro or outro, it sets a premium, modern tone for brands, trailers, and channels. Easily customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your style, then export a sleek, professional result ready for any platform.
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by ttwgamerinstinct
i love it
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