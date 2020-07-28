Don't Blink Viz

Turn your song into a hypnotic experience with an audio‑reactive eye visualizer. A glowing circular spectrum pulses around a detailed iris while your artist name, track title, album artwork, progress bar and timecode keep viewers engaged. Tweak colors, fonts and spectrum settings to match your brand or genre. Perfect for music releases, teasers and channel uploads, this dynamic design enhances any track with clean, modern, digital aesthetics. Import your audio, personalize the visuals, and render a captivating video that stands out across platforms.