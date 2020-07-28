Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Don't Blink Viz - Original - Poster image

Don't Blink Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Digital
Eye
Circular spectrum
29.6Kexports
rating
Turn your song into a hypnotic experience with an audio‑reactive eye visualizer. A glowing circular spectrum pulses around a detailed iris while your artist name, track title, album artwork, progress bar and timecode keep viewers engaged. Tweak colors, fonts and spectrum settings to match your brand or genre. Perfect for music releases, teasers and channel uploads, this dynamic design enhances any track with clean, modern, digital aesthetics. Import your audio, personalize the visuals, and render a captivating video that stands out across platforms.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us