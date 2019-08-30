Reveal your brand with a sleek, cinematic logo animation. This minimalist design uses a dark backdrop, neon edge glow, and a scanning light to trace your mark with crisp depth and sheen. Subtle particles and glint sweeps elevate the reveal, while an optional tagline completes the scene. Ideal for intros and outros across tech, gaming, corporate, and creative channels. Easily customize colors, fonts, and pacing to match your identity and make a bold first impression.