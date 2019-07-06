Energy Whirl

Amplify your brand with a striking, cinematic logo reveal. This modern 3D motion graphics template surrounds your mark with a swirling energy vortex and neon glow for maximum impact. Perfect for intros or outros, it features a centered layout, optional letterbox bars, customizable colors for the background and energy, and a tagline field to add a finishing touch. The smooth, fluid animation and futuristic aesthetic deliver a premium look across promos, announcements, and product launches. Simply drop in your logo, adjust the palette, and export a polished, high-energy ident that elevates your content.