Extrusion Fields
00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
6.7Kexports
Showcase your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This template features extruded typography, elegant lighting, depth of field, and smooth camera drift across stacked title scenes, culminating in a bold logo moment. Letterbox bars and tasteful light effects enhance the modern, minimal aesthetic. Ideal for intros, outros, and title sequences across corporate and creative projects. Easily customize colors, text, and logo to match your branding and deliver a polished, energetic opener in minutes.
Reviews (2)
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by gkcs404
gkc intro
i enjoyed this but i was forced to make a logo which the website doesn't make easy with it's specifications more intro's without logos would be great
by ninjasalesgroup
titl.e
please make it easier to find templates that have a large number of customizable text fields such as this one.