Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Extrusion Fields - Original - Poster image

Extrusion Fields

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Letterbox bars
Outro
6.7Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This template features extruded typography, elegant lighting, depth of field, and smooth camera drift across stacked title scenes, culminating in a bold logo moment. Letterbox bars and tasteful light effects enhance the modern, minimal aesthetic. Ideal for intros, outros, and title sequences across corporate and creative projects. Easily customize colors, text, and logo to match your branding and deliver a polished, energetic opener in minutes.
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Reviews (2)
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Untitled Project
by gkcs404
gkc intro
i enjoyed this but i was forced to make a logo which the website doesn't make easy with it's specifications more intro's without logos would be great
Rimka Intro
by ninjasalesgroup
titl.e
please make it easier to find templates that have a large number of customizable text fields such as this one.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us