Extrusion Fields

Showcase your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This template features extruded typography, elegant lighting, depth of field, and smooth camera drift across stacked title scenes, culminating in a bold logo moment. Letterbox bars and tasteful light effects enhance the modern, minimal aesthetic. Ideal for intros, outros, and title sequences across corporate and creative projects. Easily customize colors, text, and logo to match your branding and deliver a polished, energetic opener in minutes.