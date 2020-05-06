Fast Particles Trail

Give your brand a bold entrance with a dark, cinematic logo reveal energized by glowing particle trails and a sweeping lens flare. This polished ident features smooth, fluid animation, a reflective floor for added depth, and a clean centered layout with optional letterbox bars. Ideal for intros and outros across promos, product launches, events and presentations, it pairs premium style with effortless customization—swap in your logo, adjust colors, and refine the tagline to match your identity. Create a striking first impression that feels modern, elegant and unforgettable.