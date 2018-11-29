Fire Stroke

Ignite attention with a cinematic logo animation powered by fiery light trails, glow and particles. This energetic opener reveals your brand with dramatic light rays, lens flares and a sleek reflective floor, framed by tasteful letterbox bars. Easily customize the logo, tagline and colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, product launches, promos and event announcements, it blends 3D motion graphics with epic, high-contrast visuals for maximum impact.