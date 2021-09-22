Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fire Trail - Original - Poster image

Fire Trail

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
Outro
Fire
9.4Kexports
rating
Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo animation powered by fire, smoke, and embers. A blazing trail sweeps across a dark scene, revealing your logo with lens flare, light rays, and drifting particles for maximum impact. Ideal for intros and outros, this high-energy ident is fast, bold, and unforgettable. Customize your logo, add a tagline, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. Whether launching a new series or closing a video with style, this fiery reveal delivers epic presence and professional polish in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us