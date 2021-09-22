Fire Trail

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo animation powered by fire, smoke, and embers. A blazing trail sweeps across a dark scene, revealing your logo with lens flare, light rays, and drifting particles for maximum impact. Ideal for intros and outros, this high-energy ident is fast, bold, and unforgettable. Customize your logo, add a tagline, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. Whether launching a new series or closing a video with style, this fiery reveal delivers epic presence and professional polish in seconds.