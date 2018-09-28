Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flip & Ripple - Original - Poster image

Flip & Ripple

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Minimal
Intro
Outro
20.1Kexports
rating
Make a strong first impression with a clean, minimal logo reveal enhanced by elegant 3D depth and ripple waves shaped by your mark. This versatile logo animation suits intros or outros for brands across industries. Enjoy smooth, polished motion, a subtle reflective floor, and a centered layout that keeps focus on your identity and tagline. Easily customize colors, logo, and text to match your brand in minutes. If you’re after a sophisticated, modern ident with just the right amount of motion, this template delivers dependable, professional results every time.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us