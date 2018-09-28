Flip & Ripple

Make a strong first impression with a clean, minimal logo reveal enhanced by elegant 3D depth and ripple waves shaped by your mark. This versatile logo animation suits intros or outros for brands across industries. Enjoy smooth, polished motion, a subtle reflective floor, and a centered layout that keeps focus on your identity and tagline. Easily customize colors, logo, and text to match your brand in minutes. If you’re after a sophisticated, modern ident with just the right amount of motion, this template delivers dependable, professional results every time.