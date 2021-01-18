Deliver a powerful first impression with a dark, cinematic logo animation. Shattered fragments surge into place to reassemble your mark, accented by dramatic light rays and letterbox bars for a premium film look. This 3D motion graphic is perfect for intros and outros, trailers and teasers, or any brand reveal that demands intensity. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and lighting to match your identity. The smooth assembly, moody depth of field, and epic payoff make your brand feel big-screen ready—no VFX experience required.