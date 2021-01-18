Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fracture - Original - Poster image

Fracture

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
Destructive
22.1Kexports
rating
Deliver a powerful first impression with a dark, cinematic logo animation. Shattered fragments surge into place to reassemble your mark, accented by dramatic light rays and letterbox bars for a premium film look. This 3D motion graphic is perfect for intros and outros, trailers and teasers, or any brand reveal that demands intensity. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and lighting to match your identity. The smooth assembly, moody depth of field, and epic payoff make your brand feel big-screen ready—no VFX experience required.
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studio eleven 4
by MarkCollins
just love these logo templates
so easy to modify & use..
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us