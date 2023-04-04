Glass Spikes Viz
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
16.3Kexports
Showcase your track with a bold, minimal music visualizer. A responsive waveform line reacts to your audio while large titles, cover art, a timer and a progress bar keep viewers engaged. Easily customize colors, typography, background art and spectrum settings to match any genre or brand. Perfect for sharing songs on YouTube and social feeds, this clean design puts your music front and center with crisp, glowing visuals that move to the beat.
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