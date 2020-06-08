Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gradient Flow Viz - Original - Poster image

Gradient Flow Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
23.1Kexports
rating
Bring your audio to life with a sleek, minimal visualizer. A centered card displays your cover art, title and author while a responsive equalizer bar and timecode animate to your track. The smooth gradient background adds depth without distraction, ideal for music releases and podcasts. Easily customize colors, frequencies and band thickness to fit your brand and vibe. Perfect for sharing on video platforms and growing your audience with a refined, professional look.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us