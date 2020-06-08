Gradient Flow Viz
Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
23.1Kexports
Bring your audio to life with a sleek, minimal visualizer. A centered card displays your cover art, title and author while a responsive equalizer bar and timecode animate to your track. The smooth gradient background adds depth without distraction, ideal for music releases and podcasts. Easily customize colors, frequencies and band thickness to fit your brand and vibe. Perfect for sharing on video platforms and growing your audience with a refined, professional look.
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