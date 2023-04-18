Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ground Shake Viz - Original - Poster image

Ground Shake Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Waveform terrain
Audio reactive
13.8Kexports
rating
Bring your audio to life with a neon 3D wave landscape that moves to the beat. This audio‑reactive music visualizer showcases cover art, artist and track titles, and a live timer, making it perfect for singles, albums, mixes, or podcasts. The luminous terrain and waveform line pulse in sync with your sound for an engaging, modern look across social media and streaming. Easily customize colors, background tint, intensity, and frequency focus to match your style and genre. Deliver a captivating, professional visual for your next release without footage.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us