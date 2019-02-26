Hinge Rotation
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
509exports
Give your brand a refined entrance with a fast, minimalist logo reveal. Hinged panels rotate to assemble your mark, accented by tasteful lens flare and smooth 3D motion. A centered layout keeps focus on your logo, with a supporting tagline beneath. Perfect for intros and outros, this elegant animation pairs well with any soundtrack and adapts to many brands. Customize colors and text to fit your identity and deliver a clean, professional finish in seconds.