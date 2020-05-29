Horizon Viz

Turn your track into a powerful visual experience. This audio reactive music visualizer features a sleek linear spectrum with mirrored reflections, neon horizon glow, dynamic particles and speed-line rays for striking depth. Showcase your song and artist info, add a cover or video background, and fine-tune colors, fonts and spectrum settings to match your sound. Clean, futuristic and optimized for social posts, premieres and channel uploads—just drop in your audio and brand it your way for instant, engaging music content.