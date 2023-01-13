Horror Titles

Set the tone for your horror project with a cinematic title sequence inside an eerie, abandoned building. Grunge textures, blood-like splatters, dust, flies, and a vintage CRT moment craft a suspenseful atmosphere. Motion-tracked scenes guide horror-styled typography through hallways and rooms, culminating in a striking logo reveal. Tweak colors, grading, and text to match your brand or film. Perfect for intros, teasers, and title cards needing a dark, gritty aesthetic with subtle glitch and analog vibes.