Horror Titles
00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
25.7Kexports
Set the tone for your horror project with a cinematic title sequence inside an eerie, abandoned building. Grunge textures, blood-like splatters, dust, flies, and a vintage CRT moment craft a suspenseful atmosphere. Motion-tracked scenes guide horror-styled typography through hallways and rooms, culminating in a striking logo reveal. Tweak colors, grading, and text to match your brand or film. Perfect for intros, teasers, and title cards needing a dark, gritty aesthetic with subtle glitch and analog vibes.
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