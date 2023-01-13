Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Horror Titles - Original - Poster image

Horror Titles

00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Horror
Intro
Logo animation
Grunge
25.7Kexports
rating
Set the tone for your horror project with a cinematic title sequence inside an eerie, abandoned building. Grunge textures, blood-like splatters, dust, flies, and a vintage CRT moment craft a suspenseful atmosphere. Motion-tracked scenes guide horror-styled typography through hallways and rooms, culminating in a striking logo reveal. Tweak colors, grading, and text to match your brand or film. Perfect for intros, teasers, and title cards needing a dark, gritty aesthetic with subtle glitch and analog vibes.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us