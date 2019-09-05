Youtube intro for cooking channel
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HUD - Original - Poster image

HUD

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Digital
Outro
Futuristic
5.8Kexports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic HUD logo reveal. This 3D motion-graphics opener surrounds your brand with futuristic rings, glowing UI elements, and sleek lens flares. Ideal as an intro or outro, it features a centered layout, bold contrast, and a tech-forward digital style. Easily customize colors, upload your logo, and add a short tagline. The dark, glossy look brings a premium finish to gaming, tech, and corporate content alike. Create a striking brand ident in minutes and export a polished animation ready for your channel, product, or presentation.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us