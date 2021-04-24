Hypnotic Rays Viz

Showcase your music with a sleek circular audio visualizer that pulses to every beat. This minimal, elegant design blends glowing light rays, subtle particles, and a clean two‑column layout featuring artist, title, logo, timeline and timer. The ring spectrum is fully audio‑reactive, making it perfect for chill, ambient or high‑energy tracks alike. Tailor colors, spectrum details and text to match your brand and let your sound take center stage in a futuristic, digital aesthetic.