Make your brand pop with a clean, minimalist logo animation. This template builds a playful 2x2 tile grid with bouncy motion, smooth slides, and subtle flips before revealing your logo and tagline. Designed in flat, geometric style with vibrant accents on a bright background, it’s ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize the icon tiles, background and accent colors, and type to match your brand. Deliver a crisp, modern logo reveal that’s quick to set up and looks great across content and campaigns.