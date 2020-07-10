In The Box Viz

Drop your song into a sleek 3D room music visualizer. Reactive equalizer bars climb the walls as the camera glides through a glossy, reflective space. Feature your cover art on the walls, display artist and track titles, and keep viewers engaged with a clean progress bar and timecode. Fine‑tune colors, spectrum settings, and logo options to match your brand. This minimal, elegant 3D motion graphics design turns any track into a polished visual experience—perfect for music releases, channel uploads, and social promos.