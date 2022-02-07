Kaleida Viz

Bring your audio to life with a kaleidoscopic music visualizer built around a circular spectrum and glowing rings. This digital, futuristic design reacts to every beat, featuring a timer, artist and track fields, and a central logo area. Tweak spectrum ranges, thickness and colors, pulse the camera on beat, and tint or swap the background with your own image or footage for unique looks. Ideal for songs, mixes and podcasts, it’s fast to set up and delivers eye‑catching visuals that keep viewers engaged.