Light Pulse Viz

Turn your track into a compelling video with a dark, minimal music visualizer. A centered cover, clean artist and title text, and a reactive spectrum are framed by pulsing stage lights and subtle light rays. Built-in progress bar and timecode keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Customize colors, fonts, camera/lighting pulse, spectrum band count and thickness, and add your logo or background image or video. Perfect for singles, remixes, mixes, and channel uploads—create polished, on-brand music visuals in minutes.